Angola, Spain Exchange Experiences On Waste Processing

8 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A delegation of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment, worked early this month in Spain, where they interacted and acquired experiences on the implementation of strategies and exploitation of the energy potential of solid urban waste and the model of the country's intermunicipal waste management system.

According to a press release, made available this Friday to ANGOP, the meeting had the purpose of evaluating the way of functioning of some solid urban waste processing units in San Sebastian, Bilbao.

The note stresses that in a final communiqué on the visit, direct recommendations were passed on for the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment to find ways to enable the acquisition of two units of waste processing, based on the technologies used in Spain, to initially produce electricity and separate the remaining waste for later marketing.

The delegation led by the CEO of the National Waste Agency, Nelma Caetano, to the Kingdom of Spain, visited the plastics processing unit, focused on the use of plastic bottles, called EKO RECI W, the Urban Solid Waste Processing Unit (RSU) managed by the waste consortium of Gipuzkoa (GHK) that serves 90 municipalities comprising about 740.000 inhabitants.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

