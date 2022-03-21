Somalia: NISA Troops Carry Out an Operation in Galmudug State

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has launched security operations in Dhusamareb town in the last 48 hours.

Officials leading the operation told the media that the purpose of the operation was to prevent anyone involved in disrupting security in the Galmudug capital and to enforce the directives issued by the Ministry of Security.

Dhusamareb town security chief Dhamme Najib Hirsi Dhore and his deputy Abdisalam Isse, who inspected various security operations in the area, praised the hard work of the community forces.

Troops are conducting special searches of homes to find out if there are any weapons in the area.