Somalia: NISA Troops Carry Out an Operation in Galmudug State

20 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has launched security operations in Dhusamareb town in the last 48 hours.

Officials leading the operation told the media that the purpose of the operation was to prevent anyone involved in disrupting security in the Galmudug capital and to enforce the directives issued by the Ministry of Security.

Dhusamareb town security chief Dhamme Najib Hirsi Dhore and his deputy Abdisalam Isse, who inspected various security operations in the area, praised the hard work of the community forces.

Troops are conducting special searches of homes to find out if there are any weapons in the area.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X