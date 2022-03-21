Egypt: Sisi Orders Package of Measures to Mitigate Effects of Global Economic Repercussions

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday directed the government to immediately prepare a package of measures to mitigate the impact of global economic crises on the Egyptian citizens.

The directives were announced during Sisi's meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Minister of Social Solidarity Nivine El Kabbag, among other senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the draft budget of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement following the meeting.

Maait briefed the president on the most prominent indicators of the 2022-2023 draft budget, which targets reducing the total deficit to about 6.3% of GDP and achieving a primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP.

Sisi was also posted on efforts to develop the tax system, especially with regard to the electronic invoice system, as well as the executive position of measures to combat tax evasion.

The president also reviewed the amendments to the draft income tax law, as well as a fresh strategy for developing the customs system.