Zimbabwe: Four New Clinics for Bindura South

Bindura South constituency is making strides towards decentralising quality health care services to its communities, with the construction of four clinics in line with the devolution agenda.

New clinics have been constructed in ward 8, 14, 11 and 18 with the help of community members and resources from Bindura South constituency National Assembly member Cde Remigious Matangira.

The clinics are expected to be functional by year end.

This is in line with the vision of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa to undertake a massive infrastructure development and social investment programme aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income society by 2030.

Under the NDS1, the building of world-class infrastructure and provision of key social services have been identified as key enablers for sustainable socio-economic development.

Cde Matangira said last week they received constituency devolution funds of $2 million that will be used to purchase roofing material of all the four clinics.

He said by the end of this year, three clinics should be functional and this will help patients from travelling long distances in search of health services.

The construction of clinics started in 2020.

"Upon completion, the clinics will end the challenges faced by many villagers who are presently walking long distances to access health care services," said Cde Matangira.

"The construction of clinics was in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of an upper middle income society by the year 2030.

"We have constructed four clinics in the constituency and the move is meant to alleviate disease burden in the area. It also means that villagers will no longer travel long distances to seek health services.

"People used to walk for many kilometres, but President Mnangagwa's Government has resolved to ensure that people should have health and education facilities close to where they live, in line with Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous middle income society."