Zimbabwe: Women Challenge Male Dominance With Collabo

As young women continue to assert their mettle during this women's month, two artistes from different genres used their creative art to challenge the maledominate society in the arts industry.

Born Rebbeca Manford, the young chartered accountant forged links with popular dancehall artiste Brenda Bechani, better known by her moniker Lady B, and came up with a spectacular song accompanied with equally good visuals.

The song is titled "Zvese Togona" and was laced with translates to the Midas Touch of "golden" producer TMan from Mt Zion Studios.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Manford said her concept was not premised on degrading man, but to prove that there was a level playing ground in business, arts and any facet of society.

"I hooked up with Lady B to bring awareness of our needs as women," she said. "We believe we are very capable and deserve a fair chance to prove ourselves and be afforded the same opportunities as men.

"In fact, we need inclusivity in building the nation through art and business. Like myself, I'm a chief financial officer at a big tobacco company and I realised Lady B has a clout in the satellite town of Chitungwiza where we can use music to motivate young women.

"I featured Lady Bee on this song, who is a dancehall artist, for so many reasons, being that she is a woman and I love the idea of collaborating with women on the things that make a difference.

"The other reasons include the fact that I wanted inclusion and representation of all types of women and a gospel artist and a dancehall artist coming together is symbolic of that."

Manford said in her experience and circles, she had seen gender discrimination first hand in the workplace and with challenges that come with societal positions like being a daughter-in-law.

"I am passionate about empowering women to stand up and stand out into their purpose," she said.

"This month has been full of various Women's Day celebrations and I have been honoured to speak and share at a number of them.

"I have met such dynamic women in our society and I have also learnt that mentorship is a very powerful tool and I urge every woman to have a female mentor to help you usher yourself to the next level."

Manford is also a motivational speaker in her other life.

Lady B concurred with Manford's sentiments and was ecstatic to be part of a project that champions women empowerment.

"I'm so elated to work with Miss Manford during the women's month," she said. "She is a gospel artiste and technocrat and I'm a dancehall musician, but our common denominator is to preach the gospel of women empowerment."

The video of the song was received with rave reviews on webosphere.