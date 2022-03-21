Zimbabwe: President's UAE Visit - the Takeaways

Hatred Zenenga recently in Dubai and Fungi Kwaramba

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa was recently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he headlined a cast of Government ministers, parastatal heads and technocrats at the ongoing world's foremost trade and investment marketing platform, the Expo 2020 Dubai, to sell Zimbabwe as a land of opportunities.

While the President's major assignment was to officiate at the Zimbabwe National Day in the Expo 2020 Dubai main arena last Monday, he led from the front and spent much of his time during his three-day visit meeting different groups of businesspeople including the Zimbabwe diaspora community living in Dubai, keen to claim a stake in the vast opportunities existing in different sectors of the economy.

President Mnangagwa told the Emirates News Agency, the UAE official news agency, that the Dubai Expo, postponed since 2020 due to the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is now receding, offers countries with a global platform to market itself to the world.

Asked on the significance of attending the Zimbabwe National Day, which attracted multitudes of people, the President said the Expo apart from being a window to showcase one country also provided a platform to learn from other countries.

"First and foremost, this 2020 Dubai Expo attracts all the 193 nations of the United Nations, only three of the member states are not here, such an exhibition is proper for any country to come and showcase the opportunities in your country, you are able to learn what other countries are doing.

"You also learn and expose the opportunities which exist in your country at one centre instead of moving from one country to another," the President said.

Under the pillar policies of engagement and re-engagement, the Second Republic, under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in building bridges with formerly hostile while consolidating existing relations with friendly nations through recalibrating co-operation.

Because of President Mnangagwa's policies, volumes in trade between Zimbabwe and the UAE have grown in leaps and bounds to US$1,6 billion in the last two years, with the oil-rich country being Zimbabwe's second-biggest trade partner after South Africa.

And in what reflects the growing ties between the two nations, which is also testimonial to the appeal of President Mnangagwa's policy that "Zimbabwe is open for business" several Memorandum Of Understanding (MOUs) were signed during the course of the Expo which ran under the theme; "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

The President summed up his visit to Dubai when he said: "I received an invitation from the UAE to be present on the Zimbabwe National Day. But most importantly, the relations between the UAE and Zimbabwe are growing from strength-to-strength and on an occasion like this one, I felt it is important that I come and put my footprint on the showcasing of opportunities that are available in Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe, which joined 190 countries at the Expo that began in October 2021 is participating under a programme developed by the UAE to support eligible developing nations, lower and middle-income countries.

As part of the programme, Zimbabwe was allocated a fully-fitted pavilion, built in the Thematic Districts for higher visibility.

The country's pavilion, which mesmerised global visitors at the Zimbabwe National Day celebrations, through music and dance is located in the Opportunities District under the theme; "Zimbabwe, the Land of Great Opportunities".

President told another Dubai-based journalist that selecting Zimbabwe to be located in the Opportunities District was a plus for the country.

"Just the name opportunity speaks volumes of what it carries. It means Zimbabwe is situated where opportunities are available and I am happy that authorities here in the United Arab Emirates situated our country in this area," he said.

From deals that were signed during the Expo, Zimbabwe is expecting to rake in more than US$10 million in horticultural exports alone to the United Arab Emirates, with more rich pickings set to come from the mining sector as the trade between the two countries that currently stands at US1,4 billion per year continues to flourish.

At the same Expo, Zimbabwe and the UAE signed an MOU concerning cooperation in the provision of a holistic solution for Agriculture development in Zimbabwe.

This includes the establishment of innovative fertiliser production and supply systems among many other import substitution terms.

Guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the country's economic blueprint, the country is seeking to expand its export earnings as it continues on its development trajectory towards Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy.

During interactions with President Mnangagwa at the Zimbabwe National Day Business Forum investors expressed satisfaction with reforms that have been implemented by the Second Republic.

The President took time to interact with the Zimbabwe diaspora community in Dubai and it was clear that he wanted deficiencies in the current set-up that have resulted in the vital Diaspora community being left behind redressed.

Zimbabwe does not want the Diaspora community in different countries across the globe to be left behind as it is equipped with relevant skills that can aid the country's development, towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class economy.

A medical doctor Allan Nhapi who operates from Australia and the United Arab Emirates pleaded with the President for land to set up a specialist hospital for chronic diseases.

The President's response was quick and directed the doctor to go and see Dr John Mangwiro.

The Diaspora community, noted President Mnangagwa, should not have any challenges in accessing land to build specialised services.

Responding to the President's offer, Dr Nhapi said: "I do accept the President's offer. And for that reason I will be coming home this coming week to see Dr Mangwiro as per the President's instruction. Together we will go to Victoria Falls to look at the available land options. I also intend in this trip to set up an office in Harare to co-ordinate the project.

"The main objectives are: To build a state-of-the art and affordable patient-centred health facility; to be a world-class option for medical tourism, and in the future be notable Centre for Medical Research and Training College."