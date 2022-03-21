Zimbabwe: Herentals Teach Tenax Football Lesson

Tenax CS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 0

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

HERENTALS College taught Castle Lager Premiership football debutants Tenax some valuable lessons about top-flight football when the Harare side dismissed the correctional services outfit in a dull encounter at Sakubva yesterday.

The Students were the better side of the two from the onset to the final whistle and neutrals wondered why Masvingo-based referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza chose to assist the visitors through numerous questionable decisions made throughout the match.

Herentals were first off the blocks with some exciting attacking football but somehow lacked precision in front of goal.

Nine minutes into the match, Herentals winger Archmore Majarira could have propelled his team into the lead when he got to the end of a beautiful cross from man-of-the-match Davison Marowa but the former directed his header way off the target.

In the 26th minute, Marowa earned Herentals a penalty kick out of nothing when goal-bound Marowa needlessly fell while under the challenge from Tenax defender and first assistant referee Joel Magweva waived his flag signalling for a penalty.

It took moments for Jararavaza to blow the whistle as he ostensibly did not decipher the basis of his first assistant referee's decision but finally gave in and pointed to the spot.

And up stepped John Zhuwawo who managed to beat a diving Philip Makumi to give Herentals the lead.

In the 60th minute, the visitors scored a beauty when the exciting Marowa dribbled past Tenax right back and flighted a beautiful cross that was connected by second half substitute Clemence Hobvu.

The Students could have easily won this encounter by a wider margin only if they had utilised the numerous scoring opportunities that they created.

Instead, their strikers took turns to miss the target and their lack of precision was a big let down to impressive winger Marowa who pumped in numerous crosses that could have been converted.