Zimbabwe: JSC, Psmas Screen Women for Ncds

Nearly 200 female staff at the Judicial Service Commission in Harare and Bulawayo on Friday underwent screening for diabetes, hypertension and cervical cancer, in a move that is meant to improve wellness and healthy lifestyles among women.

Of these, a total of 120 women in both cities were tested for diabetes and blood pressure, while 72 underwent screening for cervical cancer. The programme, which was being driven by the Premier Service Medical Aid Society in partnership with the JSC, was part of the commemoration of International Women's Month.

The month of March has been set aside in the United Nations calendar to celebrate women and their achievements, while helping nations to eliminate discrimination against women for them to gain equal participation in global development.

JSC corporate communications officer, Constance Makoni-Thondlana, said many women within the JSC had busy schedules and sometimes neglected to take care of their own health.

"JSC has a high number of women, most of whom occupy very high positions which have pressures," she said.

"We have judges among other women at different levels within the JSC and most of them sometimes prioritise their work, leaving their health behind.

"Today we brought these services closer so that they can all access them.

"What we want is a JSC workforce which is happy and healthy.

"We prioritise the health of our workers and all members of staff and this is why we had this programme today."

PSMAS communications officer, Ms Paidamoyo Chipunza, said the provision of services such as cervical and breast cancer screening, BP and diabetes was essential.

She said through the wellness programmes, PSMAS was pushing for the adoption of positive lifestyle changes among all Zimbabweans.