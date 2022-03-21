Zimbabwe: Mketekete Claims Arenel Pro-Am

IGNATIUS Mketekete won the inaugural Arenel Pro-Am Golf Open to pocket US$3 800 at Bulawayo Golf Club on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Zimbabwean professional golfer, who had left the sport for seven years, made a sweet return to the greens by winning the event that saw over 60 professionals taking to the field.

Mketekete carded identical rounds of 67 in the opening two rounds before closing with a 71 for a tournament total of 11 under-par 205 to finish eight strokes clear of another Bulawayo Golf Club golfer Brian Gondo and Zambian Sydney Wemba who were tied for second on three under-par 213.

Event organiser Gondo, who took home US$2 500, had scores of 72, 72 and 69 and Wemba carded 70, 73 and 70 for a total three under.

On fourth place was Nyasha Muyambo, who took home US$1 800 with rounds of 69, 74 and 72, for level par, as Royal Harare's Promise Sombreiro was fifth with scores of 70, 72 and 74.

Mketekete was happy with his win after several years of inactivity.

"I am very happy to make such a huge impact on my return to active golf. I had given up on the sport, but I have managed to adjust well.

"I am very grateful to the sponsors who have come on board to support the sport as we had gone for several months without a tournament.

"It was through my coach Peter Banda that I returned to play golf. At first, after the National Aids Council tournament, I did not make the cut but he encouraged me.

"Everyone was chuffed with the way the tournament was organised as it is probably the best after the Zimbabwe Open," said Mketekete.

Gondo was excited by the way the tournament unfolded and made a passionate plea to the corporate world to support local golf.

"I am very happy to have managed to bring on board this tournament and I hope other corporates will come on board.

"The tournament was so competitive despite the weather challenges. Day one was affected by heavy winds and some drizzle but we managed to finish the round. I hope we are going to have more tournaments before the Zimbabwe Open," said Gondo.

Leaderboard (Top 15 including ties)

I. Mketekete 67; 67; 71 (205)

T2. B Gondo 70; 73; 70 (213)

T2. S. Wemba 72; 72; 69 (213)

N. Muyambo 69; 74; 72 (215)

P. Sombreiro 70; 73; 74 (216)

M. Wettergreen 70; 74; 74 (218)

7.V. Mapwanya 71; 78; 70 (219)

R. Hendler 72; 70; 78 (220)

S. Katembenuka 73; 74; 74 (220)

T10. R. Chinoi 72; 76; 73 (221)

T10. P Chidale 74; 77; 70 (221)

T12. V. Kachepatsonga 73; 77; 72 (222)

T12. W. Lake 76; 74; 72 (222)

T12. D Elijah 72; 74; 76 (222)

T15. J Allard 73, 75, 75 (223)

T15. R.Saurombe 76; 74;73 (223)

T15. T. Masunga 73; 79; 71 (223)

T15. T Vundla 76; 76; 71 (223)

T 15. P. Sambo 76; 75; 72 (223)

T15. S. Krog 77; 75; 71 (223)