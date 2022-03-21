Tunisia: 'Citizens Against Coup' Stage March in Bab Saadoun Demanding Return to Constitutional Process

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Citizens Against Coup" movement Sunday staged a march on the 66th anniversary of the Independence Day, to demand the return to constitutional order and cancellation of last July 25's exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied.

Participants in this march, which set off from the Bab Saadoun square towards Bardo, shouted rejection of the national consultation launched by the Head of the State, considering it a form of deceit to bring civilians before military courts, and a way to restrict public and private freedoms.

They called in this regard, for the release of "political prisoners," starting with Abderrazek Kilani.

They shouted slogans calling for the departure of the President of the Republic and decrying the difficult conditions in the country and the shortage of food commodities, blaming the Head of State for the deterioration of the situation in Tunisia.

Besides, members of the "Citizens against Coup" executive committee called on all their supporters of various political sensibilities to "resume protests and campaign to overthrow the coup and impose the return of the constitutional process."

Several political figures opposing the July 25 initiative and citizens from across the country took part in the march.

A heavy security deployment was reported in the Bab Saadoun square and all the roads leading to Bardo square were closed.