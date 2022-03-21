Tunisia: 'PDI Concerned By All Elections' - Abir Moussi

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) Abir Moussi Sunday said that her party is concerned by all elections: The municipal, legislative and presidential.

The PDL does not support the electoral calendar set by the President of the Republic who has chosen the month of December for the elections, she stated to the press on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the Independence Day.

"It is an unofficial and unenforceable calendar as it does not take into account the country's interest," Moussi argued.

She indicated that Tunisia is not in a position today to maintain the state of exception, without a clear vision or strategy, until December 2022.

"It is necessary to devise a roadmap, speed up the dissolution of parliament and organise early legislative elections so as to establish elected constitutional institutions capable of undertaking major reforms," she said.

What characterises this unprecedented crisis is the fact that the government in power is aware of the need to find financial resources for a way out of the crisis, but it is not exerting any effort to do so.

On the contrary, Saied's political project is definitively finishing off what is left of the state, she lamented.

The PDL president strongly condemned "the lack of interest shown by the Presidency of the Republic regarding the celebration of the 66th anniversary of the Independence Day."

Regarding the party's position on the calls for a national dialogue, Moussi pointed out that those who call for such a dialogue had already been in power before and therefore will not be able to add anything to the current situation.