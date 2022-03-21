Sudan: Sadiq Almahdi 1st Death Anniversary Commemorated

Khartoum — A large mosaic mural featuring Sudan's last democratically elected Prime Minister Alsadiq Almahdi was inaugurated on Friday within a series of activities marking the 1st anniversary of the departure of the Oxonian-cum spiritual leader of the Ansar sect.

The monumental mural has been created by the outstanding artist in this field, Abu Baker Alsharif. It consists of 6970 pieces of ceramic and glass.

The edifice was erected on Dar Alumma, House of the party late Almahdi used to lead, in Omdurman.

The memorial ceremony was organized by a National Committee formed for commemorating the first anniversary of Almahdi's departure.

Almahdi was considered one of the leading political and religious figures in the history of modern Sudan. He made distinguished contribution in the fields of politics, thought and sociology.

He served twice as Prime Minister 1966- 1967 and 1986 - 1989, the later term ending with the military coup masterminded by deposed president Omer Albashir.

He died in a UAE hospital of Covid-19; November 26th 2020.