Malawi: Ekwendeni Hammers Stars

Ekwendeni Hammers have become one of the teams to collect first three points on the first day of the 2022 TNM Super League season after beating TN Stars by 2 goals to nil at Mzuzu Stadium.

The game played on Saturday saw the home side settling very quickly into the game, defending very well and dominating possession for the first ten minutes.

Hammers striking force which looked less sharp and less offensive stepped into the visitors' defensive area more than the visitors did.

After receiving pressure for a considerable period of time, TN Stars defence conceded a penalty after 23 minutes. Hammers' Jimmy Msiska was fouled inside the 18-metre box and referee Mike Misinjo awarded the home side a penalty which Wongani Lungu converted.

The score line remained the same until recess. In the second half, TN Stars continued to struggle with no clear clue to get their own goal despite making several substitutions.

Hammers punished the visitors again in the 69th minute when Edgar Mgagana connected a decent cross from the left with his head beating goalkeeper Esau Kapondera.

Richard Rabson for Ekwendeni Hammers was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, TN Stars coach Kondwani Toots Mwalweni said his charges did not utilise the chances they created.

"We did not utilise the chances we created. The youngsters are still jellying. They never worked as a team but I know when they play two three games, coordination will be there," he said.

The winning coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said there were still areas which need to be improved in his team.

"TN Stars gave us a good game. They are a good side. There are some areas that we need to improve. We are not yet there," explained Mwafulirwa.