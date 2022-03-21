Africa: How Water Helps Combat the Triple Planetary Crisis

document

Virtual

Speech delivered by: Inger Andersen

Event: Minamata COP 4.2. in Bali, Indonesia

Freshwater makes up 3% of the Earth's water. Yet these freshwater ecosystems are essential to the survival, health and well-being of people, economies and the planet.

UNEP's Medium-Term Strategy 2022-2025 outlines three planetary crises: pollution, nature and climate. The triple planetary crises have adverse effects on freshwater but when protected, restored and well managed, freshwater ecosystems help us take action to combat all three crises.

Climate change

Climate change impacts, including glacial melt, changes in precipitation, water scarcity, flood and drought are threatening freshwater ecosystems and human health worldwide.

Freshwater ecosystems hold 20-30% of global soil carbon despite occupying 5-8% of its land surface. Protecting and restoring these and other water bodies is key to both mitigation efforts and to helping ecosystems and humans adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Pollution

80% of global wastewater is estimated to enter water bodies untreated polluting freshwater bodies such as rivers and lakes, with impacts on human and ecosystem health.

However, when protected, restored and well managed, healthy and productive freshwater ecosystems, including wetlands, constructed wetlands and lakes fight pollution. They can improve water quality by removing pollutants from surface waters through sediment trapping, nutrient removal and chemical detoxification.

Nature

6% of total biodiversity rely on freshwater habitats for their survival. However around one third of all freshwater biodiversity faces extinction due to invasive species, pollution, habitat loss and over-harvesting.

However, when protected, restored and well managed freshwater ecosystems have seen returns of biodiversity, including keystone and migratory species, to restored water bodies such as rivers and lakes. This helps maintain the vital balance of these precious ecosystems that are essential for the health of other ecosystems.

What is UNEP doing on fresh water

UNEP works in different ways and through global programmes to mobilize and support Member States and other stakeholders to understand, monitor, protect and restore freshwater eco-systems. Awareness- raising, capacity-building and policy support are a foundation running through all areas of UNEP's freshwater work. Here are the key areas of support:

Data, monitoring and assessment

UNEP supports national monitoring and coordinates global reporting for freshwater ecosystem health and management worldwide, which cuts across every pillar of the triple planetary crisis.

It supports every country in the world to monitor and make progress on three freshwater-related indicators for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

Indicator 6.3.2 on the proportion of bodies of water with good ambient water quality;

Indicator 6.5.1 on IWRM implementation; and

Indicator 6.6.1 on changes in the extent of water-related ecosystems over time.

Transforming data into actionable information and decision support tools

UNEP builds on its assessment work to determine freshwater status and issues, identify, and prioritize actions, and develop and disseminate decision support tools that promote progress. Examples include:

working with countries to develop action plans that aim to address identified barriers;

capacity development initiatives, such as workshops;

mass open online courses and webinars, together with consortia and platforms developed with the aim of providing a match-making service to institutions and individuals; and

sensitization and knowledge products, such as data/information platforms, targeted publications, and videos.

Support to action

UNEP's work on fresh water draws on a number of initiatives across the organisation to support action on climate, ecosystems and pollution issues through a combination of larger programmes , countries and other partners.