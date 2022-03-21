South Africa: Why Mark Human Rights Day in a Time of Human Crisis?

analysis

Our celebration of human rights is a reminder of the connections between human rights, love, beauty and dignity, and the fact that the scourge of hunger and food insecurity, prevalent in South Africa, fundamentally undermines the human right to dignity.

Today, as I read the news - headlines of wars, suffering, climate destruction, mass shootings, hate crimes and so many other depressing daily occurrences in our world - I thought about the upcoming "holiday" on Monday that is Human Rights Day. I could not help feeling an overpowering sadness. Holidays are supposed to be "holy" days in their origin - special religious days. In North America, for example, the connotation is "any dedicated day or period of celebration".

I started to wonder why we would commemorate "Human Rights Day" when we are living in a time of prevalent human crisis. From the horrific war in Ukraine, where so many are being killed or displaced, to right here in South Africa, where we are faced with the realities of constant suffering due to inequity and cycles of poverty and violence that lead to difficult, tormenting lives for so many - lives riddled with health problems, emotional and mental suffering, substance abuse,...