Senegal/Ghana: Maidens Thrash Senegal to Progress in Qualifiers

21 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghana's Black Maidens have progressed to the third round of the 2022 Women Under-17 FIFA World Cup, after brushing aside the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal 3-0 in the second leg of the qualifiers.

Goals from skipper Georgina Ayisha Aoyem, Princess Owusu and Abdulai Karima handed the Maidens a 4-0 aggregate, having already secured a 1-0 advantage in the first leg a fortnight ago in Thies, Senegal.

Coach Baba Nuhu's side were the better side in the early stages with few incursions, but the Senegalese kept their composure to hold Ghana to a goalless first half.

In the fourth minute, Janet Adu Agyeman came close with a beautiful curler but a timely header Senegal's Karima denied Ghana. The visitors swiftly responded when Malado Diallo's long drive from close range was cleared to safety by goalkeeper Deborah Brown.

Just after the 13th-minute mark, it could have been the opener for Senegal, but an apt clearance from Zulleifa Fuseini saved the situation. The vistors kept pressing with another good chance as goalie Deborah Brown was called to duty again to deny the visitors in the 40th minute.

With the game approaching the break, Stella Nyamekye laid a pass to Abdulai Karima but her effort hit the side post.

Four minutes after recess, skipper Georgina Ayisha Aoyem sped pass her two markers to slot pass goalie Ndiaye after receiving a pass from Princess Owusu to give Ghana the lead.

Princess Owusu doubled the advantage for the Maidens in the 58th minute from a header before he was sent off in the 71st minute for a silly challenge on a Senegal defender.

In the 65th minute, Constance Serwaa Agyemang came on for Mary Awuah to poke home the Maidens' third goal in the 73rd minute.

