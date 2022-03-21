Ghana: Ex-World Champion Agbeko Celebrated ... Wants to Churn Out World Boxing Champions for Ghana

Former two-time WBO and IBF bantamweight world champion, Joseph Agbeko, has set his sight on churning out the next generation of Ghana's world boxing champions.

"I want to be the reason why the many talented Ghanaians boxers would become world champions in the not-too-distant future."

The boxer, known in the pugilist world as "King Kong," made this known on Saturday night at the Accra International Conference Centre, where he was celebrated as a legend.

In his speech, Agbeko noted that growing up, the likes of D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Bazooka Quartey and the late Alfred Kotey among others gave him the hope to know that he can also become great like them.

"The encouragement from these legends of the sport played a key role in where and who I have become today, and I owe them and the many other unseen faces and hands that shaped me to become a world beater, a lot of gratitude."

According to him, the mentorship from these legends is what has inspired him to also do the same for the upcoming generation of boxers.

"Growing up through the juvenile, amateur and to the professional ranks, I had mates who were a lot more talented than I am, but many could not get the chance to win a world title or even make a living out of the sport, and this saddens my heart," he said.

Owing to this, he has decided to start a mentorship project dubbed "The New Generation," which will see him pick young boxers and offer them the much-needed support and guidance to help them reach their full potential and achieve their dreams fully.

"The project, under the Joseph Agbeko Foundation, will also see to the building of one-mini boxing academy in each of the 16 regions across the Ghana," he revealed.

He further stated that he was concerned about the mental health of the boxers and wants to create more awareness on that.

"A split-second loss of mind and concentration can cause a life and a boxer's mental health issues should be a matter for all."

Agbeko, who turns 42 tomorrow March 22, was coyed on his retirement from the sport, noting that with such grand celebration of him, he is being pushed into the road of retirement.

"I am at a point where my passion in the ring is becoming less and my passion to grown more talents is becoming high; so I am going to balance it and see the one that wins. Definitely, I want to produce world champions and that is the path I am on now."

The all-white-clad night of glitz, glamour and music, brought together an array of personalities from the Executive, Legislature, traditional rulers from the Volta, Greater Accra and the Eastern regions, former and present boxers as well as the hierarchy of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).