Ghana: GIL Admits 1,240 Freshers

THE Ghana Institute of Languages has admitted 1,240 fresh students to pursue various courses in the institution.

They are made up of 63 males representing 31 per cent and 140 females who make up 69 per cent of the enrolment for the 2021/2022 academic year.

They are pursuing Diploma, Higher National Diploma, and Bachelor of Arts at the School of Languages, 142; School of Bilingual Secretaryship, 16, and School of Translators, 45.

Speaking at the 21st matriculation ceremony held on Thursday, the Rector of the Institute, Dr Samson DodziFenuku, said they were selected out of a total of 1,566 applications that were received.

He, therefore, encouraged the freshmen to take their studies seriously and avoid procrastination as the institute does not compromise on examination malpractices and those found culpable would face the full rigours of the law.

"To get the best result from these academic years, we encourage you to sit upright and work. The sky is your limit. Make up your mind to be a responsible citizen who will contribute to national development", he said.

Dr Fenuku urged the students to use appropriate administrative procedures and channels provided to address their concerns on campus while the institute would not tolerate any act of cultism, hooliganism, homosexuality and all forms of social menace that could mar the reputation of the Institute.

"You have come from different backgrounds. Do not allow yourself to be under any bad influence. Watch the company you keep since it can lead to truncating your stay here.

If we approach life casually, we end up as casualties. We, therefore, expect you not to engage in risky behaviour. Endeavour to make the most out of the time you have because there will be no time", he said.

For those who would have the opportunity to serve as leaders, the rector reminded them to remember that effective leadership required humility and sacrifice.

He announced that the Institute, in the next academic year, would introduce seven industry-relevant programmes aimed at training students to play critical roles in the socio-economic development of the country.