Ghana: ATU 2020/2021 Congregation - 884 Graduate With Btech

The Accra Technical University (ATU) last Saturday graduated 844 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) students as part of its 2020-2021 graduation calendar in Accra.

Marking its 21st congregation, the ceremony which was in two sessions had students from Ghana, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and The Gambia.

Out of the number, 82 students had first-class representing 9.7 per cent, 506 had second-class upper representing 60 per cent while 250 students had second-class lower representing 29.6 per cent.

Also, six students had pass, making up 0.7 per cent.

Speaking on the theme, "Technical and Vocational Training for Employment and Job Creation," Ms Ruth Wewura Guribie, founder of Sava Shea Company Limited, in the keynote address stressed that Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) produced skilled manpower and by so doing created jobs and generated wealth.

She said it was for that reason the government was doing everything possible for TVET to thrive in the country, adding that "the government alone cannot handle all costs associated with education and employment.

"There is need for the private sector to be actively involved by funding and managing TVET."

Ms Guribie congratulated the graduating class and urged them to make concerted efforts to start up their own businesses and become employers too.

Dr Wilfred Kwabena Anim-Odame, the Governing Council Chairman, ATU, similarly encouraged the students to use the TVET received at the university to create a niche for themselves, become resourceful and build a space for themselves in the job market.

"First, do well to maintain high level of integrity at all times; second, remember to maintain a high level of professionalism at your workplace; third, be encouraged to strive for excellence to distinguish yourself from others and remain humble," he added.

Prof. Samuel Nii Odai, Vice-Chancellor, ATU, who in his report said the number of the graduating class represented 100 per cent increase of the previous year's graduating class, indicated that ATU had launched an eight pillar strategic plan spanning five years (thus 2021-2025).

They included enhancing students' experience, impact-oriented research and innovation, industry and community engagement and the internationalisation and visibility of the university.

Others were the availability of appropriate infrastructure and systems, quality and motivated human resources and effective governance, financial resources mobilisation and prudent management and staff welfare and support services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Odai stressed that the university was also pushing for the introduction of 27 new BTech programmes out of which "six have received accreditation and are currently running."

They were Accounting and Finance Analytics, Cyber security, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Interior Design and Technology, Medical Laboratory Science and Water Sanitation Engineering.

Applauding the students, the University's Vice-Chancellor also advised the students to continue exploring avenues for self-advancement, live by good principles and shun disrespect.

"Go and be your best and the Almighty God shall bless all your efforts," he added.

Again, Prof. Odai urged them to join the University's Alumni Association and become worthy ambassadors of their alma mater.