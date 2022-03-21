Ghana: Education Minister Tasked MMDCEs, Stakeholders to Promote Sector

The Education Minister has asked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the country to liaise with Directors of Education and other stakeholders to put in place the right measures to promote educational development in their areas.

He explained that for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of transforming the nation through education to be attained, there was the need for all stakeholders to unite and work as a team by taking a keen interest in the development of education in their areas.

Dr Adutwum made the call when he met some selected MMDCEs from Municipalities, Metropolitan and Districts with low school enrolment in the country in Accra.

The meeting, which was upon the request of the Minister, was aimed at discussing the low enrolment and finding a lasting solution to them.

Again it was used to share ideas on issues relating to education development which should be looked at critically by all stakeholders in the education sector.

Present at the meeting were MMDCE'sfor Nandom, Dafiama-Bissie-Issa, Bawku West, Ayensuano, Jirapa, Fanteakwa, Ketu North, Akatsi South, Akatsi North and Sissala west.

The Education Minister assured the MMDCE's that the government was poised to do everything possible to ensure that every child in the country, irrespective of location, religion, ethnicity, political inclination and social standing got the best education in the country.

"With all the good education policies we are implementing, its impact is being felt in various ways since a large number of the youth benefitting from the initiatives in the country have been very useful to various facets of the nation's economy," Dr Adutwum said.

The Education Minister mentioned for instance that after the attainment of knowledge in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills by the youth, they could be employed in the various industries as the critical personnel towards the development of the country.

Dr Adutwum who is also a member of Parliament for Bosomtwe mentioned some of the benefits to be derived from the various education innovations as being much more productive, supporting the manpower needs of the nation's industrialisation drive, reduction in crime rate among other benefits.

Mrs Catherine Appiah Pinkrah, Director in charge of general administration at the ministry of education, urged the MMDCE'sto consider working towards making education a topmost priority in the areas of their operations since it was a very good tool for fighting poverty.

Again, she urged the MMDCE'sto consider liaising with the education directors to organize stakeholder meetings to discuss education development in their areas since, without much effort, it would be difficult getting the needed support to promote educational development in the areas.