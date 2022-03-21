Ghana: FBNBank Reaffirms Commitment to Support Ghana's Economic Growth

FBNBank has reaffirmed its commitment to support the economic aspirations of Ghana, promising to leverage the bank's parent company's regional expertise and experience garnered over 127 years to deliver solutions to the country's economic hot spots.

This was communicated by a delegation of the bank led by the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its parent Bank, FirstBank and Subsidiaries, Dr AdesolaAdeduntan, in separate meetings with President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In the meeting at the Jubilee House on Monday, Dr Adeduntan, indicated that FBNBank Ghana was part of an African bank that had roots in Nigeria and was committed to playing its part as a good corporate citizen to support the development of the country's economy.

He was accompanied by Mr KofoMajekodunmi, Board Chairman, FBNBank Ghana, Mr IniEbong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, FirstBank, OluwatosinAdewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking, FirstBank, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, MD/CEO, FBNBank Ghana and Ms Rosie Ebe-Arthur, Non-Executive Director, FBNBank Ghana.

The President, Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo in his remarks entreated the FBNBank delegation to work together with the government and people of Ghana to address some of the challenges the country was facing currently.

According to the President, "the difficulties that all of us are going through now are nothing that we have to re-emphasize and reiterate. It is obvious, and the source of it is also something that all of us know. It has been different impacts on different economies and countries but the root causes of it are well known. They are matters that we have to also resolve together. I believe that at the end of the day, it is this cooperation across borders in our regions that will give us the strongest base in which to deal with the problems that have emerged in these last two years."

In the meeting with the President was Mrs AkosuaFremaOsei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, Minister of State in charge of Finance, Charles AduBoahen and NanaAsanteBediatuo, Executive Secretary to the President.

In the meeting at the Ministry of Finance, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, touched on the current economic challenges facing the entire African continent in addition to issues like the banking sector clean up and the new resilience exhibited by banks based on their performance as per their published 2021 results.

He called on banks to take actions which would ultimately fuel the growth of the economy and mentioned in particular the reduction of the interest rate and increased lending to SMEs.

The FBNBank delegation shared the bank's efforts and commitments with the Ministry of Finance team highlighting recent undertakings like the partnership with the government for the YouStart Initiative to grow the country's new crop of young entrepreneurs and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Finance Ministry team comprising of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta supported by Charles Adu-Boahen, Minister of State in charge of Finance, Simon Akligoh, Director of Financial Sector Division at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Yaw Ansu, Chairman, National Development Bank Board expressed their appreciation for the bank's support.