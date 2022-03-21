Ghana: Stars Arrive in Kumasi

21 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The senior national men football team, Black Stars, will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to begin preparations for the crucial FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off first leg tie against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

According to a programme line-up for the team from Tuesday to Friday, as released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the players will have their first training tomorrow evening and continue on Wednesday.

On day three of the exercise on Thursday, 15 minutes of the Stars' training will be opened to the media. Later on same day, journos would have the opportunity of interacting with Ghana coach Otto Addo and the players at the Media Centre of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kick-off for the Ghana-Nigeria game is slated at 7.30pm.

