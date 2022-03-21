Ghana: Fake Prophet Remanded for Allegedly Defiling 3 Girls

A self-acclaimed prophet, Ebenezer Kuma,36, has been remanded into police custody by the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region for allegedly defiling three girls.

The suspect, who also claims to be a movie actor, reportedly lured the girls, aged, 13, 14 and 16 respectively, into his home on different occasions and forcefully had sex with them.

The Ofaakor District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Amfo, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the fake prophet, founder of the Faith Christian Ministry, Kasoa, would reappear before court on April 1.

He said accused allegedly forcibly had sex with the girls and convinced parents of the victims that he would train the children to become actors or actresses.

DSP Amfosaid the parents allowed their children to take part in supposed training in his house only for the fake prophet to have sex with them.

He said "during the act, one of girls was heard screaming which attracted witnesses to the area, but Kumah attempted to escape but was arrested and handed over to the police.

DSP Amfo said "it was after the girl's issue came up that the other two mustered courage and informed their parents about their ordeal in the hands of the suspect."

The Police Commander said that investigations by the police had revealed that accused started sexually abusing the 16 year old among the victims, even before she turned 16.

He advised parents and guardians to be sure credible adults handle their children, saying that "trusting people easily, and allowing teenage daughters to go to the homes of men for supposed training was totally uncalled for."