Ghana: Veep Inaugurates First Islamic Nursing Training College

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia last Friday inaugurated the first ever Islamic Nursing Training College at Aplaku, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It was constructed by the Islamic community together with the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamma in Ghana and Nigeria, to meet the growing admission demands of the Islamic SHS graduates.

Dr Bawumia expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamma for their tremendous efforts in putting up the facility.

"Despite the existence of over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of senior high school graduates.

Adding, the private sector, especially faith-based organisations, have played leading roles in complementing government's efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools", the Vice President said.

"The Islamic Nursing Training College, is a welcome addition to these schools, and it will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.

"I commend leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamma, as well as all those who contributed towards building the Islamic Nursing Training School," he stated.