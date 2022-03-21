Ghana: Veep Inaugurates First Islamic Nursing Training College

21 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia last Friday inaugurated the first ever Islamic Nursing Training College at Aplaku, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It was constructed by the Islamic community together with the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamma in Ghana and Nigeria, to meet the growing admission demands of the Islamic SHS graduates.

Dr Bawumia expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamma for their tremendous efforts in putting up the facility.

"Despite the existence of over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of senior high school graduates.

Adding, the private sector, especially faith-based organisations, have played leading roles in complementing government's efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools", the Vice President said.

"The Islamic Nursing Training College, is a welcome addition to these schools, and it will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.

"I commend leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamma, as well as all those who contributed towards building the Islamic Nursing Training School," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X