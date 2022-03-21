Kenya: Kidero Puts Homa Bay County Govt On the Spot Over Persistent Water Shortage

21 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Homa Bay — The Homa Bay County Government has been put on the spot over persistent water shortage across the region.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said the current county administration had failed to resolve the problem of water shortage despite the county's proximity to Lake Victoria.

"It is unacceptable that many urban centers on the shores of Lake Victoria lack clean water for domestic and agricultural use," he said.

Speaking on Sunday during a campaign rally for his gubernatorial bid in Sindo Township, Kidero said the water shortage was shameful.

He noted that residents of Sindo Township suffered perennial water shortage.

"Sindo town is situated on the shores of Lake Victoria but there are complaints among residents that the town faced acute shortage of clean water," Kidero said.

Kidero pledged that if elected Governor, the priority of his administration will be to ensure residents get clean water.

"I am going to terminate the water crisis which is bedeviling this county," Kidero said who was previously governor of Nairobi.

He also promised to promote industrialization to solve unemployment among the youth in the county. "Industrialization will provide job opportunities to many unemployed youths in the county," Kidero stressed.

He said his government is also going to focus on women empowerment so as to make their contribution to the economy of the county count.

Kidero who is vying for the ODM party ticket told the county residents to be keen when choosing leaders in the forthcoming polls. "Some of the aspirants have no development track record and should be rejected by voters," he noted. - Kna

