Ghana: Togbe Afede Chairs Atta Mills Memorial Heritage Advisory Council

The President of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has been elected as the Chairman of the Advisory Council of The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage.

At the inaugural meeting of the council held in Accra last Tuesday, Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies was elected as Vice-chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Togbe Afede XIV, a former President of the National House of Chiefs described his election as great honour as it was an opportunity to continue the good works of the late President.

"President Mills was committed to excellence and was worth celebrating", he said.

Togbe Afede XIV reiterated the need to continue the quest of President John Evans Atta Mills to ensure "A better Ghana that creates opportunities for all'.

Members of the Advisory Council present at the meeting were Mr Kwame Pianim, Naa Alhassan Andani, Dr Cadman Mills, Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni, Mr John Henry Martey Newman and Mr E.M. Commodore Mensah.

Other members of the Advisory Council are, Prof. Agnes Attia Apusigah, Mr Bebaako Mensah, Mrs MarufatuAbiolaBarwuah, Kwaku Bram-Larbi, Dr Abena Oye Gyampo, and Alhaji Ahmed Vanderpuije.

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage was incorporated in October 2021 and the Advisory Council was announced at the launch of the Memorial Heritage on February 1, 2022.

It was set up by a group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family and appointees of President Mills to immortalise his persona and his heritage and legacy.

The late John Evans Atta Mills, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, served as President from January 08, 2009, to July 24, 2012 - the day he died.