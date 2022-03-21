Ghana: Togbe Afede Chairs Atta Mills Memorial Heritage Advisory Council

21 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has been elected as the Chairman of the Advisory Council of The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage.

At the inaugural meeting of the council held in Accra last Tuesday, Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies was elected as Vice-chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Togbe Afede XIV, a former President of the National House of Chiefs described his election as great honour as it was an opportunity to continue the good works of the late President.

"President Mills was committed to excellence and was worth celebrating", he said.

Togbe Afede XIV reiterated the need to continue the quest of President John Evans Atta Mills to ensure "A better Ghana that creates opportunities for all'.

Members of the Advisory Council present at the meeting were Mr Kwame Pianim, Naa Alhassan Andani, Dr Cadman Mills, Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni, Mr John Henry Martey Newman and Mr E.M. Commodore Mensah.

Other members of the Advisory Council are, Prof. Agnes Attia Apusigah, Mr Bebaako Mensah, Mrs MarufatuAbiolaBarwuah, Kwaku Bram-Larbi, Dr Abena Oye Gyampo, and Alhaji Ahmed Vanderpuije.

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage was incorporated in October 2021 and the Advisory Council was announced at the launch of the Memorial Heritage on February 1, 2022.

It was set up by a group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family and appointees of President Mills to immortalise his persona and his heritage and legacy.

The late John Evans Atta Mills, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, served as President from January 08, 2009, to July 24, 2012 - the day he died.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X