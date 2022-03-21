Ghana: CID Investigates Shooting, Alleged Murder of 2 in Wa

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people in Wa, in the Upper West Region, last Thursday.

The deceased had been identified as Stephen Mane, 64, retired lecturer at the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, and IddrissAlhassan, 46, an administrative staff of Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs DirectorateDeputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) KwesiOfori, copied the Ghanaian Times, stated that the police would conduct full-scale thorough investigation into the incident.

He said:"Anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to the law," and gave the assurance that day and night patrols have been intensified in the area, to ward off any criminally-minded elements.

"In line with best practices and Police standards and ethics, the IGP has spoken to the bereaved family and commiserated with them in this trying moment," DCOP Ofori said.

The Ghanaian Times gathered there was a shooting incident atNapogbakolee, a suburb of Wa, over land dispute, last Thursday, leading to the death Mr Mane, and causing harm to three others.

Mr Mane was hit by a stray bullet fired during the scuffle and he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Wa Municipal Hospital after the shooting incident, which took place a few metres away from the Wa SSNIT Flat.

The injured were identified as Amish Umar, 18-year-old driver, 19-year-old student, and Hamza Hamid Eransung, 34-year-old driver.

WaMagistrate Court, presided by Mr Maxwell Titriku, remanded into police custody Abdul Rahamna Yunusah, 61 year-old businessman, for allegedly murdering the two and causing harm to three others.

According to prosecution, accused, allegedly shot at his victims on a building plot at Napogbakolee, a suburb of Wa.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Gideon OheneBoateng, told the Ghanaian Times that preliminary investigations revealed that accused received a phone call around 10:00am on Thursday from workers at the building site at Napogbakoleethat about 50 people had attacked them.

He said accused, who drove to the site was allegedly attacked by a mob when he alighted from his Toyota Tundra with registration number GE 650/13.

The accused is expected in court again on March 25, 2022.