Ghana: Govt Committed to Promoting TVET Education ... Pres Assures

Cape Coast — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his government's commitment to making technical, vocational and education training (TVET) as the bedrock for the country's socio-economic development.

To this end, he said government was working to expand TVET opportunities at both secondary and tertiary levels, as well as strengthening the linkages between education and industry.

The President gave the assurance at the 92nd speech and prize-giving day of St. Augustine's College at Cape Coast where he was the special guest of honour.

It was on the theme: "Redefining education delivery in technological aid; The role of St Augustine's College".

He indicated that enough lip service had been made to the TVET sector, but was quick to add that the government was looking at the challenges facing the sector as it had initiated a number of policy measures.

In addition to promoting TVET education, he said his government was also focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education as well.

He explained that the construction of eight model STEM high schools, and 20 STEM centres across the country were at various stages of completion.

Touching on the economy, President Akufo-Addo assured of a possible rebound from the ravages of COVID-19 pandemic, following the implementation of a number of policy interventions.

According to him, the government over the last few years had undertaken a number of initiatives to revive the ailing economy.

These, he said include the implementation of the government's 100 billion cedi Ghana Cares Obaatanpa Programme, and sooner than later, the results would begin to manifest to the relief of all Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo stated that countries around the world including Ghana were experiencing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the area of freight rates, stringent inflationary pressures, dramatically rising fuel prices, unprecedented volatility of the stock markets and tighter global financial condition, and said they were global conditions.

Despite these challenges, he explained that the economy grew provisionally at 5.2 per cent in the first three quarters of 2021 with GDP growth rate of 2021 projected at 5.6 per cent as against 0.4 per cent of 2020.

The headmaster of St Augustine's College, Henry Arthur Gyan, in his address, stated that, the school continued to chalk successes in various fields.

He commended the government for the numerous infrastructural projects initiated in the school to address the issue of space, to enhance teaching and learning.

The school, he said, would continue to provide quality and holistic education in the country.

The Guest Speaker, the Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, an old student of the college, commended the President for the introduction of the free SHS policy.

He explained that, the policy had enhanced enrolment of students at the senior high school level and given students, who would have stayed at home due to financial challenges, the opportunity to access secondary education.

He admonished the students to learn hard and know that, they had a role to play since they were privileged to be in the college.