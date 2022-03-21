Ghana: Kotoko Face Wonders Today in Techiman

League leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko will take a short trip to Techiman as guests of Eleven Wonders in a cagey Ghana Premier League (GPL) tie at the Ohene Ameyaw Park this afternoon.

Currently placed 17th on the log, Eleven Wonders will fancy a shock win in order to lift themselves up from the base.

Kotoko have taken a fine seven-point lead off the pack, but are aware they cannot afford to lower their guards in their quest to win the title.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders in their match-day four fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with a goal in each half from Samuel Frimpong (28th) and Isaac Opoku (75th).

Revenge will therefore be embossed on the minds of the Wonders as they display in front of their home fans.