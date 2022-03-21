Ghana: Bechem United Jump to Second Spot

21 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bechem United put up a brave performance to beat Accra Lions FC 1-0 in their match-day 21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) tie at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park yesterday.

Yesterday's result took the Bechem lads to the second spot of the log, and only seven points adrift leaders Asante Kotoko who have a game in hand.

Emmanuel Annor struck the only goal of the combative afternoon seven minutes after the hour mark to ensure the Hunters danced away with all points at stake.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey made no changes to the Bechem team that beat Elmina Sharks FC at away last week as he maintained the same eleven to face Lions.

Abdul Latif Anabila, Augustine Okrah, Clinton Duodu, Kofi Agbesimah and Emmanuel Asante all started.

Lions on the other hand also retained the same starting lineup that beat Dreams FC 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last round.

Frederick Akatuk, who is still recovering from an injury, was introduced in the game in the second half.

In-form Annor got the match winning goal for the Hunters in the 67th minute and continued to win the man of the match award.

The highly-rated teenager has now scored four goals in his last five appearances in the Ghana Premier League for Bechem.

