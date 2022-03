Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Islamabad early Sunday on the fourth leg of his Asian tour, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Tahir Ashrafi, Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Middle East and Interfaith Harmony, welcomed Shoukry upon his arrival, the spokesman tweeted.

Shoukry is to take part in the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministerial council, to kick off on Tuesday.