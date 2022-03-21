Egypt Condemns Houthi's Attacks in Saudi Arabia

20 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt vehemently condemned continued terrorist attacks by Houthis against Saudi Arabia.

The latest attack early Sunday targeted a number of economic and civil facilities by drones and ballistic missiles, causing material damage to some vital facilities in the kingdom.

A number of houses and vehicles were damage during the attack.

In a statement Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said targeting vital and civil facilities represents a major escalation and threatens regional security and stability.

Egypt stressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it is taking to confront continued antagonistic actions.

