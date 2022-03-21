Egypt Condemns Houthi's Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Egypt vehemently condemned continued terrorist attacks by Houthis against Saudi Arabia.

The latest attack early Sunday targeted a number of economic and civil facilities by drones and ballistic missiles, causing material damage to some vital facilities in the kingdom.

A number of houses and vehicles were damage during the attack.

In a statement Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said targeting vital and civil facilities represents a major escalation and threatens regional security and stability.

Egypt stressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it is taking to confront continued antagonistic actions.