Egypt: Basic Commodities in Markets With Same Price of January

Supply and Internal Trade Minister Ali el Moselhi said basic commodities are available in markets at the same price they were in January before the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.

Speaking to talk show host Amr Adeeb in Al Hekaya satellite program Saturday evening, the minister said the price of cooking oil, sugar, rice and pasta is now stable, referring to an increase in the price of chicken from LE 42 to 48 per kilo.

He added that frozen Brazilian meat is being sold at LE 85 per kilo while Indian meat is sold art LE 65 per kilo.

The minister blamed the price increase on the repercussions of coronavirus outbreak and not on the Russian-Ukranian war, making clear that the European countries conducted a full lockdown in the first six months of the pandemic outbreak, causing a decline in oil demands with the price of oil barrel reaching 40 dollars.

With the start of vaccination, those countries began to gradually lift restrictions and consequently demands on energy and services began to return to normal rates, pushing up the price of oil barrel to between 60 to 70 dollars as well as the price of basic commodities like wheat and sugar.

To face the crisis, the minister referred to political leadership's directives to increase strategic reserves from three to six months, citing the success of the national project for silos to increase storage capacity of wheat from 1.2 million tons in 2014 to 4.5 million tons.

Also, the wheat season will start in April with a storage capacity reaching 6 million tons, he said.

About the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on prices, he said both Russia and Ukraine are responsible for securing 30 percent of grains exports, saying the price of wheat rose after the crisis from dlrs 338.5 to dlrs 430 per ton while the price of sunflower oil soared by 30 percent as Ukraine is the biggest exporter of sunflower oil.