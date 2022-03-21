Egypt: Shoukry Stresses Enhancing Cooperation With Pakistan

20 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is currently in Islamabad, underlined Egypt's keenness on promoting cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The two ministers discussed means of enhancing bilateral ties as well as an array of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Shoukry hailed the positive progress in Egyptian-Pakistani ties during 2021, referring to a visit by the Pakistani foreign minister to Egypt in February 2021 and the 9th round of the Egyptian-Pakistani political consultations in Cairo in March 2021.

The two ministers said they are looking forward to enhancing continued communication and exchanging visits at all levels.

Shoukry voiced appreciation to Pakistan for hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to be convened by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

