The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said on Sunday the remittances of Egyptians working abroad hit a record in 2021 by recording 31.5 billion dollars against 29.6 billion dollars in 2020.

An info graphic released by CAPMAS showed a 72% increase in remittances of Egyptians abroad between 2015 and 2021 to record about $26.8 billion in 2019 against 18.3 billion dollars in 2015.