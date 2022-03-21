Egypt: Military Production Seeks to Further Empower Women

20 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Military Production Minister Mohamed Ahmed Morsi stressed that empowering women at the ministry's companies became tangible and the ministry seeks to enhance it in light of the political leadership's keenness on promoting women's position in the society.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a ceremony held by the ministry to honor distinguished mothers.

The minister honored 21 women in the military production sector in appreciation of their role in pushing forward the wheel of development.

He stressed the ministry's keenness on empowering women in all its affiliated companies, noting that the number of women working in the military production sector rose to 4,166.

He added that about 211 women occupy high administrative positions.

