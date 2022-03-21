Congo-Kinshasa: Liquid Intelligent Technologies Expands DRC's National Fibre Infrastructure and Will Be Landing Party for the Country's Equiano International Fibre Connection

London — A combination of a more responsive Government and a lot of investment means that DRC in on the way to connecting ever larger parts of the country with fibre. The MNOs have money to invest in 4G in a larger number of cities, increasing consumer access. This week Russell Southwood spoke to Michel Herbert, CEO, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, DRC.

It has taken Liquid Intelligent Technologies a number of years to enter the DRC market: "Everybody saw DRC as having great potential as there was not much infrastructure. It took time to get licenses as the telecoms law didn't havea clear process to allow it. But that law has recently been changed."

Therefore initially it got an ISP license for Gombe and Lubumbashi and once it had proved itself it was able to get a national ISP license and after demonstrating what it could do as an ISP, three years ago it got a backbone infrastructure license. These licenses had to be approved not only by the regulator but also the Minister and the Prime Minister.

Before it started investing in infrastructure, the three big cities in the country had single international gateway routes: Kinshasa via WACS; Lubumbashi out to Liquid's network in Zambia; and Goma into Rwanda. The incumbent SCPT's link to the WACS landing station at Muanda was often unreliable and even a segment of WACS was down for a couple of months at one point: "Every time there was a cut it took days or weeks to fix."

Liquid Intelligent Technologies used the overhead fibre of the electricity company SNEL to connect Kinshasa and Lubumbashi providing an additional route for both cities. It also building fibre to Goma from both cities that will again provide more international gateway routes.

The MNOs have been able to build their own infrastructure and have put in a link from Kinshasa to Muanda. Liquid Intelligent Technologies has purchased 12-15 pairs on it, making the route more reliable for its users and the SCPT route is now a secondary route. In addition, it has built a route from Kinshasa to Luanda connecting to the SAT3 landing station there.

In the future, it is doing a deal with Google's Equiano cable to be the landing party in DRC and has already acquired a third license to operate it. Inside the landing station, it will build a data centre as a meet point and as a provider of cloud services to banks and mining companies. It is looking at building another data centre in Kinshasa itself.

"This cable will provide terabytes of data capacity. DRC is a big country and borders 8 countries, six of which are landlocked. This capacity will be fed into all of these countries. We have partnerships with Google and Meta to provide terabytes to several countries. They want to be able to reach their retail customers."

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is one of the few companies building out national fibre networks in DRC: "Very little other fibre is being built. The MNOs invest for themselves." The incumbent SCPT has a mandate to put in national fibre but until recently it has lacked the capital to be able to do it. It has formed a JV with Benya, a company linked with the Egyptian Government and is building a route from Bukavu to Kisangani.

I asked Herbert whether it felt strange building out so much fibre when the country barely has any tarmacked roads?: "Fibre building has been led by the private sector and JVs with the Government. Roads are a far bigger investment and is led by Government. Several operators, including Liquid, have been in conversation with the World Bank who want to put US$1.5 billion into building highways and they want us to put in the fibre ducts alongside the road. Over 5-7 years, 2,000 kms of roads with fibre ducts will be built."

All of this network roll-out has a pay-off in terms of retail customers. It has started to roll-out fibre to the premises in Kinshasa: "It's going extremely well and we've built a highly resilient network providing quality." The network is now in its second phase and has passed 16,000 households, getting over 1,000 subscribers.

Prices for residential offers vary between US$49 per month (for 15 mbps) to the Ultra Home package costing US$110 per month (for 100 mbps). There are three Pro packages for business ranging from US$75 (for 50 mbps) to US$200 (for 150 mbps): "The business packages have much more dedicated bandwidth." Competitors are Vivendi's GVA, a local Lebanese and Indian consortium called United Africa which connects big buildings and Standard, a subsidiary of SCPT.

The changes in consumer and business behavior for the small number able to access this level of capacity is striking. Residential customers use it to access Netflix (and other streaming services) as well as YouTube and Facebook. Businesses are using it for online banking and to connect ATMs, reservation systems for hotels and travel agents and there are some basic e-commerce sites: "They are not yet into sophisticated applications."

At the wider consumer end, 30-35% of mobile users have smartphones: "It's a poor country and there a big second-hand market for them. More people are willing to spend US$10-20 for one. A lot use cheap Chinese phones: Tecno is very big here. But the barrier to wider use remains getting a smartphone." The Government is talking with Liquid about putting free Wi-Fi hot-spots in universities.

Around 80% of the country is much less well connected, often lacking a microwave or fibre connection. According to Herbert, the MNOs will soon be addressing this issue and he should know as MNO backbone is 80% of his business: "4G is currently mainly in the three big cities and possibly up to 10 cities overall. They will expand this coverage along the major fibre routes. For example, there are 4-5 cities along the Kinshasa-Lubumbashi route. The mining town of Kolwezi is experiencing a great deal of development and that's likely to be one of them."

"The MNOs want to take 4G into all of DRC's secondary cities and all of them have got the budgets to do this. They tend to expand together and they will make deals to get fibre."

Wholesale prices in DRC have fallen 30% a year for the last 3-4 years. Now there are multiple gateways there is a high level of price competition from companies like WIOCC, Paratus and CSquared: "This has not yet translated fully into retail prices. Operators are trying to build up their cash reserves to invest in expansion." The MNOs have been trying to hold retail prices steady by offering more capacity for the same price.

Nothing is perfect in DRC but if you had talked about what has happened above five years ago, it would have sounded like the stuff of fantasy. The challenge now is to turn this huge, low-income market into a mass market for data users.

In Brief

Angola: Start-up mobile operator Africell Angola - which in December 2021 declared its technical readiness to launch commercial consumer mobile services in Luanda - has reportedly pushed its launch target date back from Q1 to April 2022 after disappointing negotiations on infrastructure sharing with the country's mobile market leader Unitel meant that it had to invest more heavily in its own cell sites in the capital than anticipated, reports newspaper Expansao.

South Africa: The Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science & Innovation and the Technology Innovation Agency invite impact driven South African tech entrepreneurs to apply to the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa! Applications close: 5 April 2022 (5pm SAST): https://www.impactamplifier.co.za/irish-tech-challenge?utm_source=Newsletters&utm_campaign=4f7abda27e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_08_07_10_13_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_126c8fa69c-4f7abda27e-36722139

Mozambique: The African Development Bank has extended membership of a digital data supervision system known as the Remote Appraisal Supervision, Monitoring, and Evaluation (RASME) project to Mozambique, making it the sixth African country to benefit from the tool which enhances project-related data collection in remote areas.

Angola: Angola's State Assets & Participations Management Institute (Instituto de Gestao de Activos e Participacoes do Estado, IGAPE) announced on its website an extension to the deadline for proposals in the public tender of a 90% ownership stake in corporate broadband provider Multitel. IGAPE disclosed that within the scope of Angola's Privatisation Programme (2019-2022) the deadline for submitting proposals for Public Tender No. 11/2021 has been extended from 11 March to 1 April 2022, arising 'from the need to increase the time to prepare the conditions of the required requirements and obtain the necessary clarifications, in recognition of the difficulties expressed by some of the entities interested in participating in the tender.' Multitel is currently owned by Angolan state-run oil group Sonangol (40%), Angola Telecom (30%), Bank of Commerce & Industry (20%) and others (10%).

Kenya: The country's leading mobile telephone operator, Safaricom, has signed a multi-year contract with Intelsat to modernize its network and expand LTE coverage to more subscribers across the whole country. Intelsat, operator of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure, will provide Safaricom with both cellular backhaul over satellite and enterprise connectivity services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa ICT Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Togo: The two main mobile telephone operators, Togo Cellulaire and Moov Africa Togo, although they have a few points of agreement, are not on the same wavelength in terms of the prices charged for the various services. This is confirmed by a new comparative study published by the regulatory authority for the sector (Arcep) on Thursday. According to the document, the subsidiary of the Togocom group is "overall more expensive on mobile plans", while its main competitor Moov is more expensive on the money transfer segment via mobile. The regulator's analysis focused in particular on the different packages (data, mixed and voice) offered by the two companies as well as mobile money offers, which have been booming in the country for several years.

South Africa: Nearly a third of South Africa's small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) see digitisation as a challenge. Many are unsure about what to prioritise or feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of technology decisions to make, often without the support of IT departments or chief information officers (CIOs) that guide larger businesses. This is why V-Hub was created. Launched by Vodacom Business, V-Hub is an online resource portal, specifically designed to help SMEs unlock their full potential as they embark on a digital transformation journey.

Liberia and Mali: Orange and UN Women have teamed up to support women's economic empowerment and rural farm's resilience to disasters in West and Central Africa. In addition to the financial assistance given to the project to bolster these initiatives, Orange and the Orange Foundation offer their unique technical expertise, their network and their existing infrastructure in digital skills, technologies and digital inclusion. The project will also allow UN Women and its partners to build on results achieved so far through the "Buy from Women" initiative, and its future developments in Liberia and Mali.

South Africa: MTN Group and Rakuten Symphony have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct live 4G and 5G OpenRAN Proof of Concept (PoC) trials in South Africa, Nigeria, and Liberia based on Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).