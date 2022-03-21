South Africa: Commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre By Breaking the Cycle of Racial Injustice

21 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Abigail Noko

Silence is indifference. We need everyone's voice to break through the norms of silence and denial that help to maintain discrimination and oppression.

On 21 March 1960, men, women and children gathered in Sharpeville for a peaceful demonstration against apartheid "pass laws". The police responded with gunfire, killing 69 people and injuring many more. This act of brutal racial injustice in South Africa prompted the United Nations General Assembly to adopt several measures to combat racism, including declaring the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and adopting the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination on 21 December 1965.

Today in South Africa we commemorate the Sharpeville massacre as Human Rights Day. Globally, the day is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

While most countries in the world have ratified the International Convention, too many individuals, communities and societies still suffer from racial injustice and discrimination. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated existing racial inequalities globally, with the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic disproportionately affecting people of African descent.

South Africa has not been spared.

The legacy of apartheid and racism has only made things worse, as is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X