South Africa: Commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre By Breaking the Cycle of Racial Injustice

analysis

Silence is indifference. We need everyone's voice to break through the norms of silence and denial that help to maintain discrimination and oppression.

On 21 March 1960, men, women and children gathered in Sharpeville for a peaceful demonstration against apartheid "pass laws". The police responded with gunfire, killing 69 people and injuring many more. This act of brutal racial injustice in South Africa prompted the United Nations General Assembly to adopt several measures to combat racism, including declaring the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and adopting the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination on 21 December 1965.

Today in South Africa we commemorate the Sharpeville massacre as Human Rights Day. Globally, the day is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

While most countries in the world have ratified the International Convention, too many individuals, communities and societies still suffer from racial injustice and discrimination. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated existing racial inequalities globally, with the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic disproportionately affecting people of African descent.

South Africa has not been spared.

The legacy of apartheid and racism has only made things worse, as is...