Zimbabwe: Wilfred Mashaya (Jnr) Wins Gold in Malta Online Champs

21 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Upcoming martial artist Wilfred (Jnr) Mashaya continues to make an impression on the international stage after he scooped a gold medal in the Malta Online Championships over the weekend.

Wilfred Jnr, is a member of Zim Ninja Academy led by his father Wilfred Mashaya (Snr).

He was among six participants from Zimbabwe who took part in the tournament.

Overall the Zim Ninja Academy won four medals. The other medals came from Wilfred Mashaya (Snr), who got a silver medal. Virginia Chihuri and Mitchell Rudanda got bronze each in the women's section.

The other two participants, Thandiwe Chirindo and Nobert Murungu managed fifth positions in their respective categories.

The 2022 edition was supported by World Karate-do Alliance (WKA), World Martial Arts Allegiance (WMA) and Mediterranean Karate Alliance (MKA).

The annual online and live tournament was open to all countries around the world and it attracted 300 competitors from 31 countries.

