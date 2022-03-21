Angola: Vice President Praises Methodist Church's Contribution to Youths Training

Luanda — Angola's vice-president Bornito de Sousa praised Sunday the involvement of the United Methodist Church in the training and education of children and youths in the country.

The recognition is contained in a message read during the worship service that marked the 137th anniversary of the creation of Methodist Church in Angola.

Bornito de Sousa underlines that in addition to expanding the gospel, the Methodist Church continues to support the country through excellence in teaching and training of children and adolescents for the country's development.

"After 137 years, we urge the church to continue with the strength, will and desire to see a better Angola, since in the past they undertook a relentless struggle against Portuguese colonialism until the achievement of independence," reads the message.

The festivities of 137 years of the Methodist Church in Angola took place at Bethel Temple.

The event brought together rulers, including the vice president of the ruling MPLA party, Luisa Damião; Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau; Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta; leader of the opposition Unita party, Adalberto da Costa Júnior.

Also religious entities, members of political parties with parliamentary seats and faithful attended the event, held under the slogan "Methodist people 137 years called to improve the present moment".

The Methodist Church in Angola was founded in 1885 with the arrival of the caravan of American missionaries to Luanda led by Bishop William Taylor.