Zimbabwe: Marondera Serial Killer, Rapist Arrested

Police have arrested a man who terrorised people in Marondera in the last few months when he allegedly went on a murder and rape spree, killing more than 10 people, mainly women.

Sources say the arrest of Bright Zhantali (30) in Marondera yesterday will clear more cases of murder and rape that occurred recently in the Mashonaland East provincial capital.

Zhantali (30) is believed to be residing in Concession, Mashonaland Central Province.

The detectives had intensified their investigations following the spate of murder and alleged rape cases in Marondera.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Zhantali and said more details will be availed today.

"Yes, I can confirm that police have arrested a suspect in connection with rape and murder cases that occurred in Marondera," he said.

"We will release more details tomorrow (today), investigations are in progress."

By yesterday afternoon, reports indicated that police were still conducting investigations and they took Zhantali to various scenes for indications where he admitted to have raped and killed some of the people.

There were indications that Zhantali led the detectives to another scene where he was said to have raped and killed another woman and her remains were still at the scene when they arrived.

Unconfirmed reports also indicated that among the women Zhantali raped and killed was the AFM pastor, whom he raped in Grasslands and used her axe to kill her.

The AFM pastor had gone in the bush for a prayer session and had carried with her an axe which she intended to use to cut firewood on her way back home.

It is believed that before killing her, Zhantali first proposed love, but she turned him down.

This did not go well with him and he raped her once and later killed her with the axe.

The reports say Zhantali also told the police that he committed rape and murder cases in Macheke, Rusape, Mutare and Nyanga.

Police were said to have cleared at least seven counts of murder which the suspect committed in Marondera and efforts were now underway to locate the remains of other victims he indicated to have killed.

His arrest is likely to clear four more rape and murder cases, as investigations continue.