Zimbabwe: Highjacked Toyota Prado Recovered in Harare

A Toyota Prado which was recently highjacked in Banket has been recovered dumped in Epworth as more cases of carjacking, armed robberies and theft continue to increase countrywide.

The vehicle was highjacked on March 14 before the robbers drove it towards the city where they later dumped it in the Epworth area. The vehicle was found without the battery but with the keys in the ignition port.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no arrests have been made and investigations are in progress.

"In another case, police in Bulawayo recorded a case of theft of a motor vehicle in which the complainant parked her Toyota Runx vehicle at her yard in Hillside on March 17 at about 1700hours and discovered that it was stolen the following morning.

"Investigations are underway," he said.

Meanwhile, police have warned members of the public against offering lifts to strangers in their private vehicles.

This comes after on Saturday at around 9pm, a 36-year-old Norton man lost a Toyota Runx (AFE 8580), US$80, $700 and an Itel cellphone to two armed robbers he had offered a lift near Whitehouse bus stop in Kuwadzana area.

The two had alleged that they were going to an area known as Kasa Banana Compound in Norton and along the way, they attacked and robbed the victim.

Police in Bulawayo are also investigating two cases of unlawful entry and theft into premises.

In one of the cases, which occurred at the intersection of Jason Moyo Street and 4th Avenue, an unknown suspect broke into a shop where he damaged a chub safe before stealing US$7 918, R2 150 and a laptop.

On the second incident, which occurred along Herbert Chitepo Street, another unknown thief broke into college offices and stole a chub safe which had four laptops and a MiFi router.

Investigations on the cases are in progress.

In Luveve, a 23-year-old man was robbed by four men who were armed with an axe, of US$352, R600, $9 000, a cellphone and a black satchel containing $550 000 worth of airtime last Wednesday at around 6pm.