Kenya: Safina Party NDC to Endorse Wanjigi as Presidential Candidate

Nairobi — Safina Party National Delegates Congress (NDC) is underway at the Bomas of Kenya where businessman Jimi Wanjigi will be endorsed as the party's presidential flag bearer.

The top decision-making organ of the Paul Muite led party has been locked in a meeting since 10am ahead of the ratification by the Delegates Convention.

Key leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi who steers the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangulaare expected.

At least 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the Delegates Convention.

"During the event, Presidential candidate, His Excellency Jimi Wanjigi, will launch his Presidential Campaign," the party said in a statement.

The party said that Wanjigi will use the platform to share his vision and hope for Kenya while outlining strategies that he intends to employ to restore the economy and create a fresh start for the country.

Wanjigi moved to Safina party after a bitter fall-out in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which kicked him out after vowing to challenge party leader Raila Odinga for the top ticket.

Even though Wanjigi is considered a newcomer in elective politics, he has vowed to compete with Odinga at the ballot in the August 9 election.

Front runners in this election are Odinga who is vying for the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja initiative bringing together more than 30 political parties and Deputy President William Ruto who is running under the Kenya Kwanza alliance that has Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula's Ford Kenya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wanjigi joined Safina party on March 9 with following an exit from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party after he fell out with Azimio la Umoja's Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi has maintained that that he is still in the race for the country's top seat after he was hounded out of ODM.

"I did assure Kenyans that I will be in the ballot on August 9th, 2022. And where I will be, its where the next government will be formed. Today, I have officially become a member of Safina party which is once again providing platform to deliver seismic change," Wanjigi said on the day he defected.

Safina party was founded on May 1995 by paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey together with lawyer Paul Muite.

With its Headquarters in Nairobi, the party was registered in November 1997.

During the 2007 general elections, the party won five out of 210 elective seats.