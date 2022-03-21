South Africa: SA Politicians Stoke the Flames of Xenophobia in Macabre Spectacle to Woo Back Voters

analysis

In a macabre spectacle, South Africa's political parties are competing to be in sync with anti-migrant views, encouraging xenophobia in an attempt to woo back voters after being snubbed in last year's local government elections.

In the months before South Africa was freed from the ugliest effects of apartheid's yoke in 1994, more than 14,000 deaths and 22,000 injuries took place, many of them due to apartheid state-sponsored violence. While that peace has held for the most part, violent conflagrations erupt occasionally, threatening the tenuous peace holding the country together.

That "peace dividend" ushered in by the black-led ANC government has significantly reduced gaping inequalities.

Yet the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly erased those gains. Depending on how you define it, unemployment is at more than 40%, with more than 60% of youth unemployed. Before the pandemic the bottom 60% of households in South Africa depended on welfare grants to sustain themselves. Debates are calling for a small Covid-19 relief grant paid out to most South Africans to be made permanent, in the form of a basic income grant. The number of South Africa's welfare recipients has grown sixfold since 1998.

Whichever way you look at it, South...