South Africa: SA Politicians Stoke the Flames of Xenophobia in Macabre Spectacle to Woo Back Voters

21 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon S Ekambaram, Phumi Mtetwa and Nomzamo Zondo

In a macabre spectacle, South Africa's political parties are competing to be in sync with anti-migrant views, encouraging xenophobia in an attempt to woo back voters after being snubbed in last year's local government elections.

In the months before South Africa was freed from the ugliest effects of apartheid's yoke in 1994, more than 14,000 deaths and 22,000 injuries took place, many of them due to apartheid state-sponsored violence. While that peace has held for the most part, violent conflagrations erupt occasionally, threatening the tenuous peace holding the country together.

That "peace dividend" ushered in by the black-led ANC government has significantly reduced gaping inequalities.

Yet the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly erased those gains. Depending on how you define it, unemployment is at more than 40%, with more than 60% of youth unemployed. Before the pandemic the bottom 60% of households in South Africa depended on welfare grants to sustain themselves. Debates are calling for a small Covid-19 relief grant paid out to most South Africans to be made permanent, in the form of a basic income grant. The number of South Africa's welfare recipients has grown sixfold since 1998.

Whichever way you look at it, South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X