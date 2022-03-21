Zimbabwe: New Zimbabwean NGO Bill Threatens Freedom of Expression and Civic Space

21 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Margaret Zulu

On Human Rights Day, let's spare a thought for Zimbabweans who face new threats to the civic space and freedom of expression that is so vital to democracy.

Human Rights Day in South Africa is historically linked with 21 March 1960, and the events of Sharpeville. On that day, 69 people died and 180 were wounded when police fired on a peaceful crowd that had gathered in protest against the "pass laws". This day marked an affirmation by ordinary people, rising in unison to proclaim their rights. It became an iconic date in South Africa's history and today it is commemorated as Human Rights Day after being proclaimed as a public holiday by South Africa's first democratic President, Tata Nelson Mandela.

On this day, South Africans are asked to reflect on their rights, to protect their rights and the rights of all people from violation, irrespective of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether they are foreign nationals or not - human rights apply to everyone, equally.

One right to reflect on and protect, which is interlinked with all other rights, is the right to free expression.

Section 16(1) of South Africa's Constitution states that:

"Everyone has the right to freedom...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

