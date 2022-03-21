South Africa: Dearest Ma'am Bathabile Dlamini - Stay Strong, You Are Not Alone, Thuglife Chose You

analysis

I urge all South Africans to join me and reach into our bottomless well of ubuntu, and let former minister Bathabile Dlamini know that she is not alone during these testing times.

Dearest Honourable Bathabile Olive Dlamini,

I am so sorry that it has taken me so long to write to you. Although you and I may not be personally acquainted, the spirit of ubuntu that burns in my heart and in all our resilient South African hearts, demands of us that we check in on each other. Even those of us who seem strong might just need a shoulder to cry on, and perhaps the occasional e-wallet.

I should have written to you sooner Ma'am. It has been almost two weeks since Magistrate Betty Khumalo found you guilty of perjury on 9 March. All because of that one time in 2017 when you lied under oath during a Constitutional Court inquiry into the social grants debacle that took place under your watch at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa); the whole thing that saw millions of South Africans unsure if they would receive their grants.

My heart broke into tiny little pieces at your lawyer's heartfelt plea to...