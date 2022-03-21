South Africa: Dearest Ma'am Bathabile Dlamini - Stay Strong, You Are Not Alone, Thuglife Chose You

20 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

I urge all South Africans to join me and reach into our bottomless well of ubuntu, and let former minister Bathabile Dlamini know that she is not alone during these testing times.

Dearest Honourable Bathabile Olive Dlamini,

I am so sorry that it has taken me so long to write to you. Although you and I may not be personally acquainted, the spirit of ubuntu that burns in my heart and in all our resilient South African hearts, demands of us that we check in on each other. Even those of us who seem strong might just need a shoulder to cry on, and perhaps the occasional e-wallet.

I should have written to you sooner Ma'am. It has been almost two weeks since Magistrate Betty Khumalo found you guilty of perjury on 9 March. All because of that one time in 2017 when you lied under oath during a Constitutional Court inquiry into the social grants debacle that took place under your watch at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa); the whole thing that saw millions of South Africans unsure if they would receive their grants.

My heart broke into tiny little pieces at your lawyer's heartfelt plea to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X