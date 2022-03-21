Somalia: U.S. Offers U.S.$5 Million for Information On Key Al Shabaab Leader Jehad Serwan Mostafa

21 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United States has announced a $ 5 million reward for information leading to the capture of Jehad Serwan Mostafa, also known as Ahmed Gurey, a senior member of the Somali militant group al-Shabab.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that Mostafa, a former California resident, had been involved in al-Qaeda-linked attacks in East Africa, including in Kenya and Somalia.

The United States says Mostafa, 41, a member of the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List, graduated from a college in San Diego, California, before moving to Somalia in 2005.

He is believed to have taken part in attacks against Ethiopian forces before joining al-Shabaab in 2008.

"Mostafa who is a Al-Shabaab member worked in a number of sensitive positions, including as a military trainer in the group's training camps, leading foreign fighters, and working in the media wing of the group, working as a mediator between al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations and leading a terrorist attack team, "said the State Department's Justice Department.

The U.S. State Department designated al-Shabab a terrorist organization in 2008; in 2012, the organization merged with al-Qaeda.

