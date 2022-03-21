Tunisia: Independence Day - Cabinet Meeting Looks At Draft Decree-Laws

Tunis/Tunisia — "The independence of a people is not full and effective unless they manage to exercise complete sovereignty in their independent territory," President Kais Saied said Sunday in an address on the 66th Anniversary of Independence as a Cabinet meeting got underway in Carthage.

Observing the 66th anniversary of Independence is a precious opportunity to "lay emphasis on milstones in the country's history," Saied further said. "The demands and aspirations of the Tunisian people to freedom, employment and dignity will be met."