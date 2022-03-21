Tunisia: Saïed Says Firmly Resolved to Hold July 25 Referendum

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saïed said he is firmly resolved to hold next July 25 referendum.

The whole people will be involved in the referendum and will give their opinion about a new political system, Saïed said in an address on the 66th anniversary of Independence aired late on Sunday night on Wataniya 1 channel.

The Head of State addressed the Tunisian people following a Cabinet meeting which looked into a number of presidential draft economic and financial decree-laws. The referendum, he said, will pave the way for the holding of the general elections on December 17, 2022.

"A real and effective independence is not a simple treaty document,

waved banners or solemn festivities." It is " the perfect illustration of the freedom enjoyed by citizens, masters of their own destiny."

In another connection, the President said the national consultation launched mid-January is "a single process step that would usher into a national dialogue." The consultation was "quite successful," he added, in spite of "attempts to discourage people from expressing their will."

Over 534,915 Tunisians at home and abroad participated in the consultation so far.

The Head of State said the high number of COVID-19 deaths and incessant calls to dissolve the parliament, in paerticular, fueled resort to Article 80 of the 2014 Constitution. The move was designed "to bar the way to untruths and manœuvres- the pure product of the old regime which took hold of the people's will and deprived them of their resources."