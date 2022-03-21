Tunisia: Saïed Says Firmly Resolved to Hold July 25 Referendum

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saïed said he is firmly resolved to hold next July 25 referendum.

The whole people will be involved in the referendum and will give their opinion about a new political system, Saïed said in an address on the 66th anniversary of Independence aired late on Sunday night on Wataniya 1 channel.

The Head of State addressed the Tunisian people following a Cabinet meeting which looked into a number of presidential draft economic and financial decree-laws. The referendum, he said, will pave the way for the holding of the general elections on December 17, 2022.

"A real and effective independence is not a simple treaty document,

waved banners or solemn festivities." It is " the perfect illustration of the freedom enjoyed by citizens, masters of their own destiny."

In another connection, the President said the national consultation launched mid-January is "a single process step that would usher into a national dialogue." The consultation was "quite successful," he added, in spite of "attempts to discourage people from expressing their will."

Over 534,915 Tunisians at home and abroad participated in the consultation so far.

The Head of State said the high number of COVID-19 deaths and incessant calls to dissolve the parliament, in paerticular, fueled resort to Article 80 of the 2014 Constitution. The move was designed "to bar the way to untruths and manœuvres- the pure product of the old regime which took hold of the people's will and deprived them of their resources."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X