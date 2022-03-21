Burkina Faso: Armed Attackers Kill At Least 11 Government Troops, Say Army Sources

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Ouagadougou/Burkina Faso — Unidentified armed attackers killed at least 11 Burkinabe soldiers and wounded eight more in Burkina Faso's Est region on Sunday, four sources in the state military told Reuters.

The region is among those hit by rising insecurity as jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State seek to gain control over once peaceful territories in West Africa's Central Sahel region.

The sources did not share further details on the latest attack and there was no immediate comment from the government.

The ruling military junta seized power in a January coup against President Roch Kabore, blaming him for failing to contain surging violence by Islamist militants that has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the Sahel.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X